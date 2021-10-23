Video shows driver accused of attacking Oregon gas station clerk plow through bystanders

Surveillance video shows the suspects plow into the gas station, gas pumps and witnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have offered a reward in hopes that the public will help them arrest two women allegedly caught on camera assaulting a gas station clerk and ramming witnesses with their car.

The women, one with red hair and the other in a black puffy coat, entered the 76 gas station in Portland at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, Crime Stoppers of Oregon said.

Surveillance video shows the woman with red hair assaulting the clerk, police said.

“She was very intoxicated, I couldn’t understand what she was saying. She was slurring her words, I couldn’t find out what pump she was on,” recalled clerk Rachael Jones.

Jones said she asked the woman to leave the store but she refused.

“She came behind the counter and assaulted me,” she said, adding that the other woman took the opportunity to try to steal cigarettes. “Somehow I ended up on the floor — she was trying to kick me while I was down on the ground — and the other guy I was working with was blocking her from attacking me.”

Jones said some customers helped get the women out of the store. She said she wasn’t hurt but that she’s still disturbed by what happened next.

After exiting the store, the two suspects got into a black Dodge Caliber. Surveillance video shows the driver circle around and accelerate wildly through the gas station stalls.

“She crashed into our store doors and when I ran outside, there was a gentleman laying on the ground from being hit by the car,” said Jones.

Jones and authorities said the driver circled back around two more times, attempting to run people over.

“The second time, she hit another older gentleman and then the third time as we were dragging them into the store so they wouldn’t get hit again, she crashed into our pumps,” Jones said.

Crime Stoppers said the driver “caused injury and damage to the business.” It’s unclear how severe those injuries were.

Authorities said the suspects’ vehicle had no license plates and was missing its driver’s side mirror.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.