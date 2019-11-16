Video shows police pull woman from burning car

FARMVILLE, Va. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Virginia woman is in critical condition, after being rescued from a burning car Friday morning.

A police body cam video shows officers rush to get the victim out of harm’s way.

“Who’s driving it? I just come up here.”

The body worn camera from the first Farmville police officer on scene shows the car already engulfed in flames, just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Two on-lookers are already there watching, uncertain if anyone is inside because of how intense the fire was.

The officer, D.P. Foley, then goes over to check for himself.

“Is there anybody in there? Is there anybody in there? Alright.”

Met by a wall of smoke, Foley soon realizes there is a woman in the driver’s seat.

He reacts quickly pulling out his knife to cut the driver’s seat belt and pull her out of the car.

“Put your hand out, OK? Pull with me, OK? pull with me, OK?”

While he pulls the driver out, the second officer on scene, Martin, searches the other side of the car to look for other people that may be trapped.

“Is there someone in the passenger seat?”

While Foley tries to ask the driver as he pulls her out, but she is unresponsive.

“Is anyone else in the car or is it just you? Is there anyone else in the car or is it just you?”

When Martin doesn’t find anyone on her side, she rushes back to Foley to help with his rescue, along with the two on-lookers and they stay with the driver until paramedics arrive.

“Can you tell me your name?”

The 57-year-old victim was flown to the hospital after the incident.

Police are still looking into the cause of the fire.