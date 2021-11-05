Video shows Ruggs, girlfriend sobbing in shock after deadly fiery crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– TMZ Sports has obtained a video Thursday of former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and his girlfriend in the moments after the crash.

The video shows Ruggs sobbing and telling his girlfriend to “stop yelling” as they sat on the pavement. At some point, she grabbed his face and said, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry.” She then started yelling for help as he appeared to pass out.

***SEE VIDEO BELOW. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT***

Ruggs, who was released by the Raiders soon after the accident posted $150K bond and is out of police custody.

Ruggs is due back in court on Nov. 10. He will be formally charged at that time.