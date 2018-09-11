VIDEO: Teens rob store clerk while he has a heart attack Video

SEATTLE -- A gas station store clerk collapses -- but instead of helping him, police say two teens helped themselves by stealing from the store.

Police now want to find the young thieves who left that clerk for dead.

"We can't believe that this happened, "store manager Angela Sharapova.

It disgusts Sharapova to watch this surveillance footage of the confrontation inside her store Saturday night that ended with her employee in the hospital.

Auburn police say the clerk tried to charge a man for a couple of pepperoni sticks that two teens were eating near the counter.

They got into an argument.

Then one of the teens hands the clerk a dollar, causing him to get upset.

You see the clerk walk around the counter to confront the teens.

"He was saying 'This is wrong and you have to pay for it.,'" she said.

And at this point he collapses.

Instead of calling for help, police say one of the teens took the dollar back from the clerk then bolted with the other two.

The teens return a couple of times to steal cigarettes and $178 from the cash register.

"Their actions could cost somebody their life. What they should have done is just call 911," Sharapova said.

Several minutes passed before another customer comes in to find the clerk on the ground.

He starts performing CPR as another customer calls for help.

"It just breaks our hearts. Now this guy is fighting for his life."

In all of the commotion, Sharapova says she and her employees never got the names of the Good Samaritans who stepped in to help the clerk.

Because of them, she says he has a fighting chance.

Sharapova says that clerk has worked for her for about 3 years.

He has a wife and 3 children, including an 8-month old boy.

Coworkers are now trying to set up a fundraising page to help him with his mountain medical bills.

