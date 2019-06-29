VIDEO: That moment when your fellow commuters join in singing Backstreet Boys

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – It’s 5 p.m.

You’re on the train home.

What’s the most random thing that’s happened to you on your commute?

Well passengers in one New York City subway car got quite the surprise when someone walked in blasting the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want it That Way” on his speaker.

If you’re thinking some people formed an angry mob to get the guy booted off the train, think again!

Instead, most of the people on the car decided to sing along, out loud, in unison.

The video was shared to Twitter by civil rights attorney Joel Wertheimer.

“Had a really tough week and tonight I was on the subway and some guy walks between train cars, shirtless, bumping a speaker. I wasn’t in the mood for showtime particularly. But sometimes people and life surprises you and a little magic happens,” he tweeted.

Since it was posted, the video has been viewed nearly 3 million times.