VIDEO: Trucker says he'll 'never talk smack on Chevy' after pickup pulls semi up icy highway

Some big rigs in trouble are saved by a little pickup that could!

Winter weather was no match for a pickup truck in Missouri.

A man used it to help pull multiple 18-wheelers up an icy hill on a St. Louis highway.

Adam Bosler, who posted the video, says his truck weighs about 30,000 pounds when empty.

He credits the Good Samaritan with getting him home to his family.

The eye-opening show of muscle left a lasting impression on Bosler.

Bosler later apologized for his language telling CNN he didn't expect the video to go viral.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES