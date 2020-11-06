VIDEO: Trump supporters pray outside election center

Supporters of US President Donald Trump staged protests outside the Maricopa County Elections Center and the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix on November 4.

This footage, posted on Instagram, shows protesters outside the center chanting “four more years.”

The footage also shows demonstrators in a prayer circle.

Local media reported at least 200 people were outside the building.

A New York Times reporter said at least one person in attendance was armed with an AR-15.

Latest figures showed Joe Biden was leading in Arizona, with 50.5 percent of the vote; Donald Trump was on 48.1%.

Credit: @red__1776 via Storyful

