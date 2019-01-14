National

VIDEO: Trump to serve fast food buffet during Clemson Tigers' White House visit

By:

WASHINGTON (KRON) - The Clemson Tigers are visiting the White House Monday night, and you can expect it to be a greasy one! 

President Trump invited the Tigers over to celebrate their national championship victory over Alabama. 

Trump announced early Monday the buffet of fast food options that will be available to the champs. 

"I think we're going to serve McDonald's Wendy's, and Burger King, with some pizza," Trump said on the South Lawn. "I really mean it. It'll be interesting. I think this would be their favorite food, so we'll see what happens."

 In a book about the 2016 campaign, two top Trump aides wrote that the “four major food groups” on Trump’s plane were “McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke.”

