VIDEO: Trump to serve fast food buffet during Clemson Tigers' White House visit
WASHINGTON (KRON) - The Clemson Tigers are visiting the White House Monday night, and you can expect it to be a greasy one!
President Trump invited the Tigers over to celebrate their national championship victory over Alabama.
Trump announced early Monday the buffet of fast food options that will be available to the champs.
"I think we're going to serve McDonald's Wendy's, and Burger King, with some pizza," Trump said on the South Lawn. "I really mean it. It'll be interesting. I think this would be their favorite food, so we'll see what happens."
In a book about the 2016 campaign, two top Trump aides wrote that the “four major food groups” on Trump’s plane were “McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke.”
- ROOKIE OFFICER JUST TWO WEEKS INTO JOB SHOT, KILLED IN DAVIS
- KIDNAPPED TEEN JAYME CLOSS SAYS ABDUCTOR KILLED HER PARENTS
- GOFUNDME TO REFUND $20M IN DONATIONS MADE TO 'TRUMP WALL'
- 2 FEMALE ROOKIE OFFICERS SHOT, KILLED IN 2 DAYS
- TEEN DOES 'BIRD BOX CHALLENGE' WHILE DRIVING, ENDS POORLY
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
- Antarctica is losing ice 6 times faster today than in 1980s
- VIDEO: New migrant caravan from Honduras heads to US
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.