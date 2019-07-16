VIDEO: Woman finds caterpillar in restaurant salad

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – A Nevada woman gets a salad that’s a little too fresh.

As she was getting ready to eat it, she noticed a living creature crawling along the lettuce.

“I might’ve been maybe halfway through the salad,” Tracey Torrence said.

“There’s this little guy like he’s trying to get out and save his little life. I’m like oh my God and I’m like okay I got to record this,” she added.

She said she took her salad back to Jason’s Deli near downtown Las Vegas where she bought it.

“I showed her the video and opened the salad the little guy is back trying to get out trying to save his life. She said this is usually because our salads are organic,” she said.

Organic or not, Torrence said it should have never been there.

“Wash your greens before you start serving them to the public,” Torrence said.

She’s just glad she didn’t accidentally eat it.

KSNV reached out to Jason’s Deli for comment, but as of Monday night they have not heard back.



