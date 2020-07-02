VIDEO: Woman pulls gun on Black family during confrontation

DETROIT (KRON) – Authorities are investigating an incident caught on camera in which a white woman draws a handgun on a Black mother and her daughter outside a Michigan restaurant.

The one-minute video, which was uploaded to Twitter, shows a white woman pointing a handgun at the camera, saying “Get away,” while the Black woman, who is recording the video, can be heard saying, “She got the gun on me.”

The video has since been viewed 10.2 million times.

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

According to the Detroit News, which shows a longer video of the confrontation, Takelia Hill, the Black woman, said the white woman bumped into her teen daughter as they entered Chipotle.

The publication reports the daughter asked for an apology and the woman began yelling at her, sparking the confrontation.

The teen called her mother over to her because she was scared, the Detroit News reported.

At some point, someone says “ignorant” and “racist,” and a man exits a vehicle, confronts the mother and daughter and helps the woman into the vehicle, who adds, “You cannot just walk around calling white people racist.”

The driver backs out, Hill then hits the back window of the vehicle to stop it, and the white woman jumps out of the vehicle with a gun, which is about where the video posted to Twitter begins.

The woman eventually gets back inside the car and drives off.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, no gunshots were fired and there were no injuries.

