Videos show fatal hostage situation unfold at Oklahoma County Jail

Warning: The following footage contains scenes that may distress some viewers.

An inmate was killed after taking a detention officer hostage at Oklahoma County Detention Center on Saturday, March 27.

The incident began when several inmates gained access to keys, according to a 911 call released by police.

Surveillance and body-worn camera footage released by the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) shows inmates taking a detention officer hostage and stabbing him several times.

According to police, 34-year-old inmate Curtis Williams held the officer at the top of a staircase with a makeshift knife to his throat. As police officers moved towards the bottom of staircase, two officer opened fire and fatally shot the suspect, OKCPD said.

The detention officer was rescued and was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, they added.