Vince Vaughn sparks backlash over shaking Trump’s hand

(CNN) – Vince Vaughn is getting blowback after socializing with President Donald Trump at Monday’s CFP national championship game.

Vaughn is seen in a 31-second video chatting with Trump and First Lady Melania before shaking hands with the president and leaving.

The reaction on social media was swift and harsh.

Some panned Vaughn for the interaction while declaring the actor “canceled.”

Others criticized the critics, saying it was wrong to go after Vaughn for simply having a conversation.

