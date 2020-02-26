NORWALK, Ohio (KRON) – You’ve got a friend in me!
A heartwarming photo showing a dog keeping his best buddy company while in a timeout so he doesn’t spend the time alone is going viral.
Jillian Smith shared the photo of her 3-year-old son Peyton on Facebook.
She said Peyton was being punished after getting into a fight with his 5-year-old sister.
“When you’re in time out but your best pal wont let you serve your time alone 😂🥰,” Smith wrote.
The family’s English mastiff Dash decided to join Peyton and stick it out.
Good dog!
Latest Stories:
- Viral photo shows dog joining little boy in timeout
- Court sides with Trump in ‘sanctuary cities’ grant fight
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: CDC makes a recommendation for people with beards to protect against virus
- Should toys be ‘gender neutral’? Proposal would nix boys and girls toy aisles in California stores
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Starbucks testing Beyond Meat