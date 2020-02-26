Viral photo shows dog joining little boy in timeout

NORWALK, Ohio (KRON) – You’ve got a friend in me!

A heartwarming photo showing a dog keeping his best buddy company while in a timeout so he doesn’t spend the time alone is going viral.

Jillian Smith shared the photo of her 3-year-old son Peyton on Facebook.

She said Peyton was being punished after getting into a fight with his 5-year-old sister.

“When you’re in time out but your best pal wont let you serve your time alone 😂🥰,” Smith wrote.

The family’s English mastiff Dash decided to join Peyton and stick it out.

Good dog!

