Virginia doctor accused of performing hysterectomies without patient consent

(CNN) — A Virginia doctor is under arrest accused of performing hysterectomies and other unnecessary medical procedures on patients without their consent.

When you’re preparing to add your family, some people rely on faith or luck, but most rely on the trust that your doctor is looking out for you.

“Everybody said ‘oh yeah, he’s the best, he’s the best,’ and I’m like ‘well that’s the best the best for us.”

Stacie Specht is talking about her former OBGYN, 69-year-old Javaid Perwaiz.

Today he is behind bars on health care fraud charges.

“I am disgusted – that’s the best word I can put it in,” Specht said.

Court documents reveal Perwaiz allegedly treated several patients with procedures like hysterectomies and tubal ligation under pressure or without their knowledge — leaving one woman unable to have any more children.

“I’m sure I’m fine, but the thought that something could be wrong because of my doctor, is just disgusting,” Specht said.

Specht says he helped deliver both her daughter in 2016 and her son in 2018.

She says he pushed for a c-section when she didn’t really need one and has been in pain ever since.

“I want to get my insides examined because I thought when I had my son Franklin that I was just not healing as fast as her but now I’m kind of concerned because like I’m still in some pain,” she said. “Like when I laugh hysterically like my insides are still cramping and he is almost a year old. So I’m worried it may have gotten botched or something.”

She’s not the only one.

Perwaiz helped deliver all four of Ashley Jones’s children.

She says he then pressured into get her tubes tied, even though she didn’t really need to or want to.

“I’m just really concerned because now I’m thinking with what I’ve been going through after doing my fifth surgery with him, what if something’s wrong,” Jones said.

The affidavit notes Perwaiz has been the subject of at least eight malpractice lawsuits.

It also says Perwaiz lost hospital privileges in Portsmouth, Virginia, in 1982 for performing unnecessary surgeries and having “poor clinical judgment.”

It says his medical license was temporarily revoked after he pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion in 1996, but was reinstated two years later.

Perwaiz is being held without bail until his detention hearing later this week.

