Visitor charged with groping Disney World princess during photo op

ORLANDO (CNN) – A man has been arrested for allegedly groping a Disney character at the theme park in Florida.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says Brian Sherman and his wife went up to the woman to pose for a photo on Saturday.

The woman says Sherman repeatedly told her she was playing his favorite character.

Sherman is then accused of placing his arm around her shoulders and groping her breast.

A Disney photographer provided pictures to investigators who used them to identify the 51-year-old man.

He’s facing battery charges.

State of Florida records show Sherman is a registered sex offender.

He was found guilty of sexual battery against a victim under the age of 12.

Latest News Headlines: