Vote-by-mail, Medicaid eligibility for inmates are just some new Nevada laws

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Several new laws go into effect in Nevada this week as we ring in 2022, including making vote-by mail permanent, expunging juvenile criminal records, and requiring courthouses contain lactation rooms.

Assembly Bill 42, which becomes law, follows a 2019 state Supreme Court decision that allows for jury trials in misdemeanor domestic violence cases where weapons possession is at stake.

Some other laws that go into effect include the expungement of juvenile criminal records. For some, records will be automatically sealed at 18 instead of 21.

Another law, which started as Assembly Bill 286, permits the ban of the sale and possession of firearms that don’t have serial numbers. This includes those sold as kits or made with 3D printers, except for antiques or inoperable guns.

Earlier this summer, Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 121, allowing disabled voters to vote and register using electronic systems just as overseas and military voters do. He also signed Assembly Bill 126 into law, which requires Nevada to switch to primaries rather than caucuses and hold them on the first Tuesday of February.

Assembly Bill 321 makes Nevada the sixth state to adopt a permanent vote-by mail-system. The bill requires all county and city clerks to send every active registered voter a mail ballot before a primary or general election.

“At a time when state legislatures across the country are attempting to roll back access to the polls, I am so proud that Nevada continues to push forward with proven strategies that make voting more accessible and secure,” Gov. Sisolak said in a statement. “Nevada has always been widely recognized as a leader in election administration, and with this legislation, we will continue to build on that legacy.”

Other health-related laws now in effect include allowing women to receive birth control through a pharmacy, bypassing a doctor’s visit, and requiring each courthouse to contain a lactation room that members of the public may use to express breast milk – separate from a bathroom.

Another health-related law is Senate Bill 251, which requires primary care providers to check if women should be screened for BRCA gene mutation that causes breast cancer.

Other laws include expanding the use of child restraints in vehicles and changing Medicaid eligibility for inmates.

Another law, which started as Senate Bill 103, prevents insurers from charging higher premiums for certain dog breeds.