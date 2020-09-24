“Vote him out:” Crowd boos Trump at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (KRON) — A crowd could be heard shouting “vote him out” Thursday morning when President Trump made his visit to the Supreme Court, where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose.

He was only there for about three minutes, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, before he turned to leave once the chants began. Protestors were also chanting “honor her wish,” in reference to Ginsburg’s deathbed request to fill her seat only after the Nov. 3 election.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg told granddaughter Clara Spera, according to NPR via NBC News.

The 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon died of cancer last week. She was the second woman to ever hold a seat on the highest court. She is also the first woman to ever lie in state.

WATCH: Protesters chant “honor her wish.”

Just a day prior, Trump told reporters that he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the upcoming election.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) both pushed back to this notion Thursday, with McConnell saying there will be an “orderly transition.”

