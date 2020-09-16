‘Vote the a**holes out’: Patagonia adds political message to tags

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yes, it’s real.

When a photo started circulating line over the weekend showing what appeared to be a strong political statement on a Patagonia label, Twitter went wild.

Both sides voiced opinions on whether or not this was appropriate.

Omg… Patagonia's New Tag is simply…



👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/jJOkJmNZpm — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) September 15, 2020

Where can I hand over my money to @patagonia? https://t.co/2heeMOSq7i — Bryan Hansel (@bryanhansel) September 15, 2020

I’m getting rid of all my @patagonia gear forever!! Keep making your shit abroad!! — Steel Stricker (@SilverdriverLAB) September 14, 2020

Thanks for the heads up on this! Ill make sure to do my part to contribute to the global warming hoax by burning all my Patagonia in a huge smokey bonfire. 🔥🔥💨💨 — isaythankq (@isaythankq) September 15, 2020

Awesome. I will never buy their product again….. #banpatagonia — Chris M. Wolfington (@cwolfington) September 16, 2020

Patagonia has confirmed this tag does in fact appear on their Regenerative Organic Stand-Up Shorts for men and women.

“We have been standing up to climate deniers for almost as long as we’ve been making those shorts,” a spokesperson told CNN.

That spokesperson also said Patagonia’s CEO, Yvon Chouinard, has been using the phrase for years in reference “to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science.”

President Donald Trump has been a critic of climate change for the duration of his presidency. Most recently, Trump asserted that climate change is not playing a role in the wildfires scorching the West Coast.

“I don’t think science knows, actually,” Trump said at Monday’s briefing in McClellan Park.

He was speaking to Wade Crowfoot, secretary of California’s Natural Resources Agency.

“It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch,” Trump added.

Patagonia is no stranger to making headlines for its political statements.

Back in March, the company garnered attention after being quick to close its retail stores as well as its online website during the coronavirus pandemic, while still paying store and warehouse workers during the lockdown.

A month later, Chouinard sent a note through his nonprofit, 1% For The Planet, urging business owners to continue giving a percentage of their profits to environmental causes.

