VP Kamala Harris seen jogging with Secret Service at Lincoln Memorial

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted getting a workout in at the Lincoln Memorial this past weekend.

Bobby Tran shared video and photos with KRON4 of Harris running up the steps.

Harris was kind enough to pause for a few selfies, mid-workout, with Tran.

“It was amazing running into Madam @VP during our 5 miler this morning!” Tran posted to Instagram.

Courtesy: Bobby Tran

Tran was checking out the “Glass Ceiling Breaker,” a portrait dedicated to the vice president, when he spotted both Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff jogging.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: Glass Portrait Of VP Kamala Harris Presented By National Women’s History Museum, Chief & BBH NY Celebrates Her Shattering of Historic Glass Ceiling on February 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for National Women’s History Museum & Chief )

Emhoff waited at the top of the steps to high-five Harris, according to Tran.

Secret Service agents appeared to be running with the power couple too.

Harris was sworn in as the first female U.S. vice president — and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent in the role.

She moves into the vice presidency just four years after she first came to Washington as a senator from California, where she’d served as attorney general and as San Francisco’s district attorney.

Just days ago, Harris cast the first tie-breaking Senate vote on a critical budget bill.