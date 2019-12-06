VP Mike Pence sends prayers to victims, families of Pensacola naval base shooting

PENSACOLA (KRON) – A total of four people are dead following an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola, a Naval Air Station in Florida.
Three victims have been confirmed dead.
The shooter also died, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
Vice President Mike Pence sent his condolences to the victims and their families via Twitter.
“Praying for the victims & their families & we commend the first responders for their swift action in taking down the shooter & get those on base to safety,” Pence tweeted, in part.
The tweet came in between a variety of tweets and retweets from President Donald Trump talking about the economy.
The president has been active on Twitter this morning, as expected.
But as of 8:28 a.m., hasn’t mentioned anything about the shooting yet.
