VP Mike Pence sends prayers to victims, families of Pensacola naval base shooting

PENSACOLA (KRON) – A total of four people are dead following an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola, a Naval Air Station in Florida.

Three victims have been confirmed dead.

The shooter also died, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Vice President Mike Pence sent his condolences to the victims and their families via Twitter.

Saddened to hear of the horrible shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola & continuing to monitor the situation. Praying for the victims & their families & we commend the first responders for their swift action in taking down the shooter & getting those on base to safety. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 6, 2019

“Praying for the victims & their families & we commend the first responders for their swift action in taking down the shooter & get those on base to safety,” Pence tweeted, in part.

The tweet came in between a variety of tweets and retweets from President Donald Trump talking about the economy.

The president has been active on Twitter this morning, as expected.

Stock Markets Up Record Numbers. For this year alone, Dow up 18.65%, S&P up 24.36%, Nasdaq Composite up 29.17%. “It’s the economy, stupid.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

Without the horror show that is the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, the Stock Markets and Economy would be even better, if that is possible, and the Border would be closed to the evil of Drugs, Gangs and all other problems! #2020 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

But as of 8:28 a.m., hasn’t mentioned anything about the shooting yet.