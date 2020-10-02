Vice President Mike Pence tests negative for COVID-19

(KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19.

VP Press Secretary statement:

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

After it was confirmed that the President and First Lady tested positive for COVID-19, Pence tweeted a statement in support of the Trumps.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Pence’s wife, Karen, has also tested negative as of Friday morning.