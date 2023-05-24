(KRON) — Target has been selling LGBTQ clothes and other items for more than a decade. But this year, just weeks a week from pride month, the store said it’s removing some of those items because some of their employees have been involved in violent confrontations with customers who don’t approve.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement Tuesday.

At the center of the controversy seems to be certain swimsuits for the transgender community.

Governor Gavin Newsom has chimed in saying this isn’t just a couple of stores in the south. There is a systemic attack on the gay community across the country.

“CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage,” Newsom tweeted. “Wake up America. This doesn’t stop here. You’re Black? You’re Asian? You’re Jewish? You’re a woman? You’re next.”

Pride Month is held in June and the merchandise has been on sale since early May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.