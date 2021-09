Dozens of businesses — and even some states — have offered Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine an incentive. Now, Walgreens is following the trend. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eligible individuals will soon be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations in Walgreens stores nationwide, the company announced.

This comes following the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the CDC.

Information on how to schedule appointments will be released next week.