Walmart employees scared to go to work after mass shooting

UNION CITY (KRON) – Walmart employees across the country and here in the Bay Area are anxious to go to work after the mass shooting at the Walmart in El Paso.

Plus, a man was arrested in Florida for threatening to shoot up a Walmart, saying he was “intrigued” by the recent shootings.

It’s an extremely difficult time for not only employees but also customers – going into a store or any public place where now we worry about what could happen.

Then there was a shooting at another place of work – a bar in Dayton, Ohio – so retailers of all kinds are feeling terrified to go to work.

Some people are calling out sick, others are having conversations about what they would do if someone opened fire inside their work.

Walmart has released a statement saying “We are in shock over the tragic events in El Paso and we are praying for the community, the victims, and our associates.”

But they haven’t said if they might enhance security at each location or how they’ll move forward.

While some may be calling out sick due to nerves, other Walmart employees in the Bay Area are actually participating in a sick-out protesting the corporation’s profit from selling guns, since Walmart is one of the largest gun retailers in the country.

We hope to check in with employees and customers this morning to see how they are feeling.

