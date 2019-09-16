Walmart will trade you a gift card for your old car seat

(KFSM/CNN) – September is National Baby Safety Month.

Walmart is using the opportunity to collect old car seats starting Monday, Sept. 16.

Customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown for a $30 Walmart gift card.

The superstore is partnering with recycling business Terracycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

There’s a two car seat trade-in limit per household.

For a list of participating locations, click here.

The event goes through Sept. 30.

