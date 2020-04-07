Walmart, Kroger test one-way aisles as coronavirus preventative measure

Grocery store chain Kroger is announcing a new policy to promote a physical distance among its customers.

The company says beginning on Tuesday, it will limit how many customers can shop in its stores at one time.

The statement says the building code usually allows one customer per 60 square feet.

But now, the number of customers will be cut in half, to one person per 120 square feet.

Kroger says the customer traffic will be monitored by an existing infrared technology in its stores.

The goal is, according to the statement, to flatten the curve in the spread of the coronavirus.

The company operates more than 2,700 stores under a variety of banner names.

Some Kroger and Walmart locations are also testing a new traffic flow for shoppers in stores.

There, people can only walk down each aisle in one direction – to help keep shoppers at a distance from each other.

The efforts to direct in-store shopping flow are part of a growing slew of measures put in place by retailers in recent weeks to help protect both employees and shoppers.

Essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies have installed plexiglass partitions at checkouts, designated shopping hours for older and immune-compromised individuals, installed distancing decals and signage, and started to meter store traffic.

