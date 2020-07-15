Walmart, Sam’s Club to require face masks nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Walmart and Sam’s Club on Wednesday announced shoppers at both chain locations nationwide will be required to wear face coverings starting Monday, July 20, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Company officials said in a statement that about 65% of the more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are located in areas where there are already “some form of government mandate on face coverings.”

There will be posted signage at the front of all stores, as well as a Health Ambassador at the entrance to remind people without masks of the new requirements.

At Sam’s Club, complimentary face masks will be provided if the member does not have one, or members can purchase masks in the club.

Rival retailer Costco began requiring face masks for all customers back in April.

