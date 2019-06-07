Walmart service to deliver groceries inside customers’ homes

NEW YORK (AP) – Walmart is offering to have one of its employees deliver fresh groceries and put them in your refrigerator when you’re not home.

The nation’s largest grocer says it will be offering the service this fall for more than one million customers in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Vero Beach, Florida.

Later this year, the service, called InHome Delivery, will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com.

The new service is part of Walmart’s drive to expand its shopping options that include curbside pickup and online grocery delivery.

About two years ago, Walmart tested a similar service in Silicon Valley but teamed up with delivery startup Deliv.

That test has since been stopped.

Amazon launched a similar service in October 2017 but it excludes groceries.

