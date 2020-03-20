Walmart to pay employees $365M in cash bonuses

Walmart says it’s giving its hourly employees cash bonuses.

The retailer announced the additional payout Thursday.

Each full-time employee will receive $300, while part-time employees will receive an extra $150.

Walmart praised its workers for all their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

They say the money will be paid out on April 2.

It estimates the cash bonuses will cost them more than $365 million.

Walmart also says it plans to hire 150,000 new workers through the end of May.

The hiring comes as the retailer reports a bump in demand due to the pandemic.

