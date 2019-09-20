Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes

NEW YORK (AP) – Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.
The nation’s largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory.
It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.
More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses.
An eight death was reported this week.
But health officials still have not identified the cause.
Latest News Headlines:
- Banner belonging to Oakland’s Gay Men’s Chorus vandalized with anti-gay messages
- Milwaukee zoo visitors get first glimpse of red panda cub
- ‘She literally could not breathe’: Texas mom links daughter’s asthma attack to vaping
- School puts desk of special needs student in bathroom
- 2 Muslim men from Texas say American Airlines profiled them