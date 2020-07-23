Washington Redskins become ‘Washington Football Team’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Washington Redskins are no more.

You can now call Washington’s football team, well, the “Washington Football Team,” sources tell ESPN.

That’s only temporary, pending the adoption of a new name in the future, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

“This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team,” Schefter tweeted Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

