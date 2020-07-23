SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Washington Redskins are no more.
You can now call Washington’s football team, well, the “Washington Football Team,” sources tell ESPN.
That’s only temporary, pending the adoption of a new name in the future, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
“This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team,” Schefter tweeted Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Washington Redskins become ‘Washington Football Team’
- New COVID-19 testing site in Alameda temporarily closes
- Judge orders Michael Cohen released from prison
- Poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring masks
- FBI: Researcher being harbored at Chinese consulate in San Francisco