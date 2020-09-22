Watch: Bear cub tries to get into Colorado home

CREEDE, Colo. (KDVR) – A bear cub tried to get into a home in Colorado earlier this week, and Charlene Bixler captured it on video.

In a Facebook post, Bixler said, “Our little visitor yesterday! No mama in sight until about an hour later. She was headed north up the mountain with the cub in tow.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning residents to be especially ‘bear aware’ during this time of year when the animals are hyper-active looking for food before hibernation.

“Black bears are curious, intelligent, and very resourceful; they will explore all possible food sources,” CPW said on its website. “If they find food near homes, camp​grounds, vehicles, or communities, they’ll come back for more.”

CPW says there are several things you can and should do to discourage bears from your house and property.

“Do not put your trash out until the morning of collection. Take down your bird feeder. If you see a bear in your neighborhood, haze it away,” said Jason Clay, a CPW public information officer.

CPW took more than 3,500 bear reports from April to August 2020. Most of those reports were of bears trying to access human food.