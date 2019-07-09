WATCH: Blackbird dive bombs joggers

DENVER (CNN) – Something is terrorizing walkers and runners at Denver’s Sloan Lake, but it’s not probably what you think.

Hanging out in the bushes, swooping down and surprising unsuspecting joggers and pedestrians – is a blackbird.

The bird flaps its wings and makes a noise that some people find unnerving.

A bird expert from Denver’s Audubon Society says it’s a male red-winged blackbird.

And while he says this behavior isn’t common, he says it’s not uncommon either, if the bird is protecting a nest.