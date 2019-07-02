WATCH: Church leader tells teen she’s ‘too fat’ to wear shorts

SWANSBORO, N.C. (KRON) – A young woman has received support from all over the world after a now-viral video she posted shows a church leader who followed her into the bathroom allegedly telling her she was too fat to wear shorts.

The encounter happened at Swansboro United Methodist Church in North Carolina.

Twitter user Jenna recorded and uploaded the video to Twitter, writing, “This woman followed me into the bathroom and attacked me calling me fat and that I couldn’t wear jean shorts because I was too fat.”

Jenna can be heard off camera fighting back tears, telling the woman – whose name tag reads Bonnie – “I f***ing love who I am! Get the f*** out of my face.”

This all happens after Jenna questions the woman, saying “So you’re sitting here calling me fat?”

Bonnie responds, “Oh you don’t think you are?”

This women followed me into the bathroom and attacked me calling me fat and that I couldn’t wear jean shorts because I was too fat pic.twitter.com/xse8lKfQdo — Jenna 🦊 (@roo_jenna) June 30, 2019

Bonnie is seen on camera wagging her finger at Jenna, chastising her for swearing.

“Don’t swear at me like that again… don’t come back on that stage with those shorts. I’m warning you,” Bonnie says.

“Who are you? Who are you to tell me what I’m supposed to do? No. Get the f*** out of my face. Get out. I am 19 years old and I can do whatever I want,” she says.

“Really?” The woman responded. “Try it.”

She walks away, with Jenna telling her that she “recorded the whole thing” and plans on telling her parents.

Jenna goes on to show what she wearing that day.

Here is the outfit I was wearing that she attacked me… also please read my shirt because what she did was not agapé love pic.twitter.com/6d5sNeMQrI — Jenna 🦊 (@roo_jenna) June 30, 2019

She received an outpouring of support from Twitter users all over the world, including celebrities Jameela Jamil and Tess Holliday.

So horrified to watch what you were put through. You don’t deserve that. You look fucking brilliant in those shorts. That woman is an arsehole. Well done for fighting back. I didn’t have the courage to do that when I was younger. You’re so inspiring. Sending you love. ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 2, 2019

You can wear whatever the hell you want. I’m sorry this happened to you 😫😫 — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) July 2, 2019

Jenna has since posted an update on the story, saying the lead pastor at the church has issued a statement on the incident and reached out saying the church is “currently working to assure that nothing like this will happen again.”

The lead pastor sent this out to people ❤️(since some of you found the church, also please don’t be a bully back nothing will be solved from that… an eye for an eye makes the whole world go blind) pic.twitter.com/r875AP33ak — Jenna 🦊 (@roo_jenna) July 2, 2019

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times.