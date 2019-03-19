National

WATCH: Disney Pixar releases new 'Toy Story 4' trailer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Woody and friends are back! 

Disney Pixar released on Tuesday the first full-length trailer for its highly anticipated film "Toy Story 4."

Fans get a glimpse of Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang in a new room, with a new kid, and even some new toys joining the mix. 

"Toy Story 4" debuts in theaters on June 21. 

 

 

