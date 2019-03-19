WATCH: Disney Pixar releases new 'Toy Story 4' trailer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Woody and friends are back!

Disney Pixar released on Tuesday the first full-length trailer for its highly anticipated film "Toy Story 4."

Fans get a glimpse of Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang in a new room, with a new kid, and even some new toys joining the mix.

"Toy Story 4" debuts in theaters on June 21.

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/GNZMD67krq — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

