WATCH: Dolphin says hello to dogs at Isle of Hope Marina

by: WSAV Staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A dolphin said “hello” to two curious dogs near the Isle of Hope Marina on Saturday morning.

Magen Peigelbeck says the dolphin swam with their boat the whole morning, interacting with her two pups, Stanley and Miles.

“It makes me grin and my heart get big,” Peigelbeck said. “Everyone can get along. We can learn lessons from animals.”

