WATCH: ‘Doughnut Desperado’ live streams theft at Dunkin’

Surveillance video from a New Jersey Dunkin’ restaurant shows an apparent prank that doesn’t have police laughing.

A suspect in a red hoodie – while recording him or herself – hops the counter and grabs a doughnut, all while dancing and making a production of the theft as an employee watches.

Police have dubbed the suspect the “Doughnut Desperado” and say they believe the theft was live streamed.

WPVI says the same suspect live streamed a theft at a Chinese restaurant last month while wearing the same hoodie.

The doughnut theft happened Saturday, just 6 days ahead of National Doughnut Day.

Had the suspect waited less than a week, the doughnut would have been free with the purchase of a cup of coffee.

