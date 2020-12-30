Watch: Firefighter proposes to girlfriend on Christmas

A Georgia firefighter proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas Day at Milledgeville Fire Department Station 2, and the special moment was caught on camera by fellow firefighters.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/Milledgeville-Fire-Department-506357146143811/

The Milledgeville Fire Department shared this footage of Buddy Sloan proposing to his girlfriend, Kristina, on Christmas Day.

“She said YES!!!” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

