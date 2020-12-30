Watch: Firefighter proposes to girlfriend on Christmas

A Georgia firefighter proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas Day at Milledgeville Fire Department Station 2, and the special moment was caught on camera by fellow firefighters.
The Milledgeville Fire Department shared this footage of Buddy Sloan proposing to his girlfriend, Kristina, on Christmas Day.
“She said YES!!!” the fire department wrote on Facebook.
