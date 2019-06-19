WATCH: Fishermen have close encounter with Great White Shark

A group of fishermen in New Jersey called it a once-in-a-lifetime event – a massive great white shark coming right up their boat during a fishing tournament.

Even for the seasoned fishermen, it was quite the sight to see.

The gang of friends participated in fishing tournaments and Monday they were heading in from competing in the mako shark tournament going on now when they spotted huge visitor around 4:30 p.m.

“We were on our way of clearing everything up, ready to go home, and then we just saw the shadow come up and we were like ‘What is that,’ and so we just stuck it out and it gave us a show,” said Scott Crilly.

Marine experts have confirmed it was indeed an adult great white.

They are protected and not uncommon to the area.

The team was 30 miles off the coast of Point Pleasant Inlet for this encounter.

“So pretty much that shark came in through that whole trail of bait that we were doing and it went straight for the source,” Crilly said.

The team is off again tonight and to the waters for another round of mako shark fishing.

“Once in a lifetime.”

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES