(Credit: Auburn WA Police Dept via Storyful)

Storyful — Police have released video footage showing when a homeowner in Auburn, Washington, shot at a group of would-be intruders who had identified themselves as police officers.

In footage captured in the early hours on Thursday, three people armed with guns can be seen approaching the door of a house. One identifies himself as “Seattle Police.”

The three attempt to break down the door of the house by kicking and shouldering it.

Moments later, the sound of gunfire is heard and a screen door shatters. The three would-be intruders, who did not discharge their weapons, can then be seen ducking and running away.

KOMO News cited an unnamed neighbor as saying his house was hit by a bullet.

Police are seeking information from anyone who could identify the three people.