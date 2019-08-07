WATCH: Hundreds run for their lives as sound of motorcycle backfire is mistaken for gunshots in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – People in New York’s Times Square briefly feared they were in the middle of a mass shooting incident.

On Tuesday night, confusion erupted near 7th Avenue and 46th Street, according to WLNY.

The NYPD quickly tried to bring calm to the scene, tweeting that “motorcycles backfiring while passing through sound like gunshots.”

Police say they received numerous 911 calls during the chaos.

Some pedestrians got injured in a stampede, but none are life-threatening.

