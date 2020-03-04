WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek gives one-year update on his battle with pancreatic cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is sharing an update with his fans one year into his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Despite the challenging diagnosis, Trebek says he is remaining strong.

In a video shared by the “Jeopardy!” Twitter account, Trebek thanks his “wife and soulmate” Jean, his fans, and God.

Trebek says in the video, “The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is 18%. I’m very happy to report I have just reached that market.”

Trebek had announced his stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March 2019.

You can watch the full update below:

