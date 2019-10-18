WATCH LIVE: NASA’s first all-female spacewalk in history

>> Click here to watch the livestream on KRON4.com

(CNN) – NASA’s first all-female spacewalk will take place early Friday morning.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will leave the International Space Station for 6.5 hours.

It will be the 221st spacewalk to support the station, but the first with exclusively female astronauts.

Meir and Koch will replace a battery unit that never came back on after new lithium-ion batteries were installed on Oct. 11.

They’ll be supported by crew members inside the station.

The spacewalk is expected to start at about 10 minutes before 8 a.m. ET.

NASA expects it to take 5 or 6 hours.

