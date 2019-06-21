WATCH: Man attacks TSA agents at airport

A violent struggle was caught on surveillance video at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this week.

The footage shows a man bursting through a security checkpoint scanning machine and attacking a group of TSA officers.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police and security screeners were ultimately able to subdue the man, who was then arrested.

One security screener was hospitalized and four went to urgent care clinics.

They were all treated and released.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Tyrese Garner of Texas.

He’s facing felony charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, as well as five counts of misdemeanor assault.

Garner is scheduled to be in court June 25.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES