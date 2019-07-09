WATCH: Mob of 60 storms Walgreens store in robbery

PHILADELPHIA (KRON) – A Walgreens in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was stormed and robbed by a massive group of people on the Fourth of July, according to police.

Authorities are now searching for the suspects involved.

Around 10 p.m., officials say a group of about 60 people rushed through the front doors of the store located at 1800 South Street.

According to the police department, the group ran throughout the store grabbing merchandise.

The group is said to have run back out of the store without paying for those items.

Police say some Walgreens employees were injured after the group threw products at them.

You are asked to contact the police department if you have any information or recognize any of the suspects.