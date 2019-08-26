WATCH: Thieves make off with $4 million in daylight heist at celebrity jeweler

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – A $4 million jewelry heist in broad daylight!

It sounds like a scene of an action movie, but New York police say it happened Sunday afternoon.

It was all caught on camera, too!

You see the thieves have guns and are pointing them at several employees who are tied up on the floor.

Police say the three men walked into the Avianne and Company jewelry store and posed as customers.

But instead of buying, they zip-tied and duct-taped the employees, and then stole millions of dollars from the popular store.

No one was seriously hurt.

None of the robbers wore masks and police got a pretty good look at their faces.

