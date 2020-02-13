WATCH: Video shows man hitting woman’s airplane seat after she reclines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The airplane etiquette debate of 2020 – to recline or not to recline?

The question has since resurfaced after an American Airlines passenger filmed the man behind her repeatedly hitting her seat because she reclined her chair.

She posted the video on Twitter and it has since gone viral.

“Here’s a great jackhole!” Wendi Williams tweeted on Feb. 8. “He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum!”

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

Williams tweeted she was on a flight from New Orleans to Charlotte on Jan. 31 on an American Eagle flight when it all happened.

Williams said the man, who appeared to be sitting in the last row and could not recline his own seat, asked her to put her seat back up while he ate off his tray table.

She said she obliged and then reclined again when he was done, which led to him hitting her seat.

Williams also claimed the flight attendant sympathized with the man and “gave him rum.”

When the FA came. She rolled her eyes at me and said, “What?” She then told him it was tight back there and gave him rum! She told me I had to delete the video! It’s against the law to video on a plane. I asked her name & She gave me a Passenger Disturbance Notice! https://t.co/zRwy5JYr9s — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

Williams claims she has “lost time at work, had to visit a doctor, got x-rays and have horrible headaches for a week” due to the incident.

My name is Wendi Williams. It was flight AA4393, from New Orleans to Charlotte, seat 20D. You clearly want me to do this quietly through a DM. I tried 3 times to do this quietly. I’ve lost time at work, had to visit a doctor, got x-rays, and have has horrible headaches for a week https://t.co/MDAp4NqUJ2 — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

Williams wrote she was later contacted by American Airlines, who suggested she contact the FBI.

I was contacted by @AmericanAir via phone. Apparently I really do have to contact the FBI to get any resolution. The airline didn’t really accept any culpability, although she apologized and said what happened was wrong – that’s it. — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

She tweeted that she plans to file an assault charge with the FBI against the “man who mistook me for a punching bag.”

So the debate continues – is it impolite to recline your seat on airplanes?

