WATCH: Women mace beauty store employee, steal hair weaves

Caught on camera — a brazen robbery at a beauty store in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
One of three female suspects maced an employee, then took off with $1,000 worth of hair weave.
The surveillance video shows one female crouched behind the counter taking items off the wall.
Another appears to be on the lookout.
You can see as the suspect pulls a can out of her pocket spraying a cloud of what investigators say is mace directly into a store employee’s face.
Back behind the counter, another person immediately climbing over, knocking down a mannequin’s head.
The hair snatching gets even more intense before they all run for the exit.
The store says the suspects made off with $1,000 worth of hair weaves.
