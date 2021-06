A hippopotamus smashed open a watermelon in one fell swoop at the San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas, demonstrating the power of its jaws.

Footage shared by the San Antonio Zoo on June 9 shows the hippo biting down on the watermelon in slow motion.

According to Popular Science, female hippos’ bites have been measured at 1,800 pound-force per square inch, with male hippos reportedly too aggressive to test.