“We look the exact same!” 5-year-olds wear matching outfits for Twin Day at school

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A picture of two Foley 5-year-olds is creating quite the buzz on social media.

Mother, Britney Tankersley, took to Facebook to share an adorable picture after her son Myles insisted on dressing like his friend Tanner for ‘Twin Day.’

When you meet Myles Tankersley and Tanner Hunter, you can’t help but fall in love with them.

Although they may look different, in their eyes, they are the same.

Both attend Magnolia School in Foley and at just 5-years-old, they both have big plans ahead and a friendship they say will last a lifetime.

When told they were having “Twin Day” at school during Red Ribbon Week, Myles wasted no time.

“I came up with the idea. I told my mommy,” Myles said.

Britney Tankersley says the night before “Twin Day,” Myles kept going on and on about how he had to be twins with a boy in his class because they look exactly the same.

Trying to make Myles’ vision come to light, his mom searched for Tanner’s mom and texted her to get his size and headed out to buy the two matching outfits.

Not sure who Tanner was or his taste in clothes, the next day she sent Myles to school with the matching outfits, just hoping it would all work out.

Hours later, she received a picture from his teacher.

She says her heart just melted, obviously two very different children, but through Myles’s eyes, he didn’t see that.

“Children don’t judge. They see no differences and that’s what we try to instill in the students here at Magnolia,” said PJ Sute, Principal at Magnolia School.

Myles and Tanner both say they are waiting for their moms to set up playdates.